Vardar back on Europe’s handball throne

Cologne, 2 June 2019 (MIA) – Macedonian handball champions Vardar are back on the throne of Europe after beating Telekom Veszprem 27:24 in the final of the EHF Champions League in Cologne on Sunday.

This is Vardar’s second European title after the one in 2017.

Despite the financial difficulties and the recent statement by owner Sergey Samsonenko that he would leave the club at the end of the season, the Vardar players did wonders and won the Champions League.

Vardar earned a five-goal lead at halftime, but Veszprem managed to crawl back in the second period. However, the Skopje outfit showed grit and deserved the win at the end.

Moraes was Vardar’s best player with six goals, while Igor Karacic scooped the Final Four MVP award.