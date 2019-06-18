US to send 1,000 troops to Middle East in wake of oil tanker attacks 

The United States will send about 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said Monday, linking the move to last week’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the US says Iran carried out.

Shanahan said the additional forces are “for defensive purposes to address air, naval and ground-based threats in the Middle East.” The action also will help ensure the safety of US military personnel working in the region and protect US national interests, he added.

The follows a request from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) for additional forces and “consultation with the White House,” Shanahan said in a statement.

He reiterated that the US does not seek conflict with Iran ,but said the US “will continue to monitor the situation diligently and make adjustments to force levels as necessary given intelligence reporting and credible threats.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Florida with US military leaders, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced earlier Monday.

Ortagus said Pompeo will meet at MacDill Air Force base in Tampa with the commanders of CENTCOM and US Southern Command, who oversee US forces in the Middle East, “to discuss regional security concerns and ongoing operations.”

Pompeo said Sunday the US is considering a “full range of options” in response, including military action.

Earlier Monday EU ministers warned against jumping to premature conclusions about the attacks, which have prompted concerns about the outbreak of a new Gulf war.

The two vessels, from Norway and Japan, were damaged in the incidents. The Norwegian tanker caught fire after an explosion.

The Pentagon on Monday released more photos that it said provided further evidence to its claim that Iran was to blame.

The new photos show more clearly the damage sustained by Kokuka Courageous on Thursday from an alleged limpet mine, a device that is attached using magnets and detonated by a timer, the Pentagon said.

One photo, which the Pentagon said was taken from a US Navy helicopter, showed a hole in the hull of the Kokuka Courageous. Following the attack, sailors on the ship discovered a second limpet mine that didn’t explode and abandoned ship, the Pentagon said.

Another photo taken by the helicopter showed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sailors removing an unexploded limpet mine from the ship, according to the information.

“Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine,” the Pentagon said.

While Saudi Arabia and Britain are among the countries that agree with the US assessment of Iran‘s involvement, others want more information. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged caution, noting that Berlin has not yet come to a final conclusion.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn recalled the 2003 Iraq war, which was based on erroneously interpreted Western intelligence on the existence of weapons of mass destruction.

The foreign ministers’ main task is to “avoid war,” Asselborn said, joining UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ call for an independent investigation.

“I think it’s always useful to establish the facts, so that we can draw policy conclusions based on facts,” added Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

Several ministers said the issue should be kept separate from efforts to uphold the Iran nuclear deal, after Washington withdrew from the 2015 accord aimed at preventing Tehran from building a nuclear bomb.