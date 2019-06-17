0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderNational CorrespondentsPoliticsVideoVideo statement

US to ratify NATO protocol in August, says President Pendarovski

A day for high-level visitors was organized Monday at Krivolak base as part of the Decisive Strike exercise, where North Macedonia's Army infantry battalion presented offensive alongside members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Svetlana Darudova, Kavadarci 17 June 2019 16:46
Back to top button
Close