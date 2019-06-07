US tariffs expected to go into force despite progress in Mexico talks

Washington, 7 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Mexico and the United States on Thursday reported progress in their talks on illegal migration, but Washington said it was not yet sufficient to prevent US President Donald Trump from slapping a tariff on all Mexican imports.

“I think that progress is being made,” said Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, who heads the country’s delegation to Washington.

“However we don’t have a deal, but we have presented our point of view. Tomorrow we will have another round [of talks],” Ebrard told journalists at the end of Thursday’s talks.

Ebrard added that his delegation had informed the US that Mexico approved the deployment of 6,000 National Guard troops to coordinate his country’s southern border.

Trump earlier in the day had tweeted that progress was being made, “but not nearly enough!”

US Vice President Mike Pence said that while he was “encouraged” by new proposals from Mexico on stemming migrant flows into the US, they were so far insufficient and tariffs would likely kick in next week.

“At this point, the tariffs are going to be imposed on Monday. We have made that very clear to the Mexican delegation. Discussions will continue in the days ahead,” Pence said in Pennsylvania.

He called on Mexico to “do more quickly,” adding that there was a need for “new understandings” between the two countries that would go beyond beefing up internal security in Mexico.

Ultimately, Trump would have to decide if Mexico’s proposals are sufficient, Pence added.

“The US position focuses on measures to control migration, ours on development,” Mexican Foreign Ministry spokesman Roberto Velasco tweeted.

“We have not yet reached an agreement but we continue negotiating,” he added.

Trump is planning to impose a 5-per-cent tariff on all Mexican imports starting on Monday. It would go up progressively if Mexico does not comply with US demands that it prevent Central American migrants from crossing the border.

Mexico meanwhile announced that it had frozen the bank accounts of 26 people suspected of involvement in people smuggling and the organization of migrant caravans.

The suspects were identified on the basis of bank transfers apparently coming from migrants, according to a government statement.

In Mexico City, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced an event to defend “the dignity of Mexico” and its “friendship” with the US in the border city of Tijuana on Saturday afternoon.

The president said at his daily press conference that he was inviting state governors, lawmakers, judges, workers, peasants, social and religious leaders and entrepreneurs to the “act of unity.”

Lopez Obrador said he did not yet want to comment on how Mexico might respond if the US imposes the planned tariffs.

Data from the US government this week showed apprehensions at the border in May were triple the level seen during that period last year. Trump argues there is a “crisis” at the border, a claim which critics dispute.

The president is also facing opposition from both parties in Congress, amid fears tariffs would hurt both countries and damage relations between the neighbours.

Ebrard admitted on Wednesday that migration flows “are increasing too much.”