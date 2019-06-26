US star Rapinoe ‘not going to the White House’ – Trump invites

Megan Rapinoe, one of the co-captains of the United States at the Women’s World Cup in France, has emphatically dismissed the suggestion she could visit President Donald Trump at the White House if the team retains the trophy.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House,” the 33-year-old midfielder Rapinoe said in a short video interview published by the US football magazine Eight by Eight late Tuesday.

“No. I’m not going to the White House,” she added. “We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”

Rapinoe’s pair of penalty kicks secured a 2-1 win over Spain in the last 16 to set up a quarter-final clash with hosts France on Friday.

Championship winning sports teams are often invited to the White House, but others have turned down the chance⁠—or had their invite revoked⁠—due to political conflicts with Trump.

Trump responded via Twitter, insisting: “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

“We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Rapinoe was one of the first white athletes to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with American footballer Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 protest against racism in the country.

The practice has since been banned by the US football federation, but Rapinoe does not sing the anthem or place her right hand on her heart, as is customary, when it is played.

Rapinoe is also one of several players currently suing the federation over equal pay.