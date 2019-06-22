US calls for UN Security Council meeting on Iran on Monday

The United States has called for a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss developments regarding Iran, according to diplomats.

The meeting would be behind closed doors and comes as tensions continue to rise between Washington and Tehran.

Also on Friday, a spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres confirmed that the UN chief had received a letter from Iran, which had been passed on to the UN Security Council.

In the letter from Iran‘s UN ambassador, Tehran said a US drone that Iran shot down on Thursday was engaged in a “clear spying operation” and entered into Iranian airspace. The US insists the drone was in international waters.