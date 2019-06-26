0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Understanding, mutual respect can solve all issues with Bulgaria, says FM Dimitrov

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov believes that North Macedonia and Bulgaria share important common goals and will find a way through friendship and mutual respect to resolve all issues related to the friendship treaty. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 26 June 2019 13:45

