UNCTAD report: FDI inflows to North Macedonia more than tripled to a record $737 million

According to UNCTAD’S The World Investment Report 2019, North Macedonia recorded the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in the Western Balkans. The report states that the FDI inflows in the country rose by 260 percent, i.e. US$205 million in 2017 and are now more than tripled to a record US$737 million.

Silvana Kochovska 15 June 2019 16:16
