UN chief: World cannot afford major confrontation in the Gulf

New York, 13 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over a potential “major confrontation” in the Gulf region on Thursday after two tankers were damaged in what their operators said were attacks.

The incidents in the Gulf of Oman, which forced crew members to evacuate, come amid increasing tensions between the United States and Iran.

“I note with deep concern this morning’s security incident in the Strait of Hormuz. I strongly condemn any attack against civilian vessels,” Guterres said in remarks to the UN Security Council in New York.

“Facts must be established, and responsibilities clarified. And if there is something the world cannot afford, it is a major confrontation in the Gulf region.”