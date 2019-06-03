UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ killings of Sudan protesters

Khartoum, 3 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Sudanese security forces’ “excessive use of force” against peaceful protesters, after at least 13 people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed on Monday.

Guterres “strongly condemns the violence and reports of the excessive use of force by security personnel on civilians, that have resulted in the deaths and injury of many,” a UN statement said.

“The Secretary-General reminds the Transitional Military Council of its responsibility for the safety and security of the citizens of Sudan,” it added, referring to the military body that has been in power since an April coup.

Early Monday, security forces fired live rounds into the peaceful sit-in outside military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, according to opposition groups.

Guterres’ remarks are the latest condemnation, after the African Union (AU) Commission called for an “immediate and transparent investigation.”

The AU peace and security council has been urging the TMC to negotiate an “inclusive accord” with opposition groups to install a civilian-led government.

Talks about a power-sharing agreement which would pave the way for democratic elections have been ongoing for several weeks but have so far been unsuccessful.

In Geneva, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called the protestors an “inspiration” for their peaceful demonstrations and their efforts to engage with the TMC.

“This is a real setback,” she said of the clampdown.

After Monday’s attack, the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), a key opposition group, said they would no longer negotiate with the TMC.

“We declare a moratorium on all political contact with the [military] junta and stop the negotiation,” the SPA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, more than 110 wounded protesters had been admitted to hospitals in Khartoum, while many more were believed to have been injured during the “massacre,” according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

Security forces have also been firing rounds of live ammunition inside Khartoum’s East Nile Hospital and were chasing protesters inside the hospital’s campus, the organization added.

The SPA was appealing to international medical aid organizations to intervene and help the injured, who it said were trapped in the square, which security forces had now blocked off access to.

The UN said Guterres was “alarmed by reports that security forces have opened fire inside medical facilities” and that he “calls for unimpeded access to deliver essential care at the sit-in site and in hospitals where the wounded are treated.”

The TMC, which has been in power since it ousted long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, has denied it ordered an attack on the protesters.

Soldiers had merely targeted an area next to the sit-in, which had been “affecting security,” TMC spokesman Sham Eddin Kabashi told broadcaster Sky News Arabic.

“The concerned authorities decided to move towards this area, to implement security for the society … We did not target the sit-in,” said Kabashi.

The US embassy in Khartoum, however, said it believed the TMC was responsible for the attack.

“Responsibility falls on the TMC,” the embassy said on Twitter. “Sudanese security forces’ attacks against protesters and other civilians [are] wrong and must stop,” it added.

The European Union called on the TMC to “act responsibly and to respect the right of people to voice peacefully their concerns, without any threat or use of violence against them.”

“The priority for the EU remains a swift transfer of power to a civilian-led authority,” EU foreign policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a statement.

An escalation of violence would further derail the political process, Kocijancic added.

The German government also condemned Monday’s attack.

“This violence cannot be justified and must stop immediately,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office said in Berlin.

“We call on the negotiating parties to avoid escalation and to return to the negotiating table,” the spokesman said.

Egypt, meanwhile, called on the parties to exercise restraint.

The SPA has called for a country-wide political strike and civil disobedience campaign in response to Monday’s attack.

The group urged citizens to “activate all means of peaceful resistance in order to overthrow the [military] junta and the abhorrent regime. We appeal to all to go out now to the streets in peaceful demonstrations and processions to the squares.”

The people of Sudan should block all streets and bridges with barricades and paralyse public life, the SPA said.