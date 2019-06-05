UN: Balkans faces 1 in 5 premature deaths due to air pollution

New York, 5 June 2019 (MIA) – Air pollution is directly responsible for up to one in five premature deaths in 19 Western Balkan cities, according to a UN press release citing preliminary results from a report led by UN Environment.

Preliminary findings from the “Air Pollution and Human Health: The Case of the Western Balkans” report shows that the total number of premature deaths directly attributable to air pollution in the cities is nearly 5,000 a year.

In seven of the cities studied, air pollution is responsible for at least 15% of premature mortality, and 19% in Tetovo, in North Macedonia.

On average, people living in the Western Balkans lose up to 1.3 years of life to air pollution. Levels of particulate matter – which comes from dust, soot, and smoke and is strongly linked to cardiovascular diseases – can be over five times higher in the region than World Health Organization guidelines, the study reveals.

Average concentrations of PM2.5 particulate matter in all but one of the 19 cities studied exceeded the WHO’s guideline level of 10 μg/m3.

A daily PM10 limit of 40μg/m3 set out under national legislation was found to be exceeded between 120 and 180 days a year – especially during winter.

In comparison, European Union member states are not permitted to breach this level for more than 35 days a year.

The main sources of particulate matter emissions are thermal power plants that use low quality lignite coal and household heating, according to the UN.

More than 60 percent of people living in the Western Balkans use solid fuels such as coal and firewood to heat their homes, with only 12 percent of buildings connected to district heating systems.

Solutions for reducing air pollution must, therefore, include alleviating energy poverty by making modern, clean energy more accessible, the report underlines.

Average household expenditure on electricity in Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo (under UNSCR 1244/99), North Macedonia and Albania meets or exceeds the energy poverty line.

Measures to ban old polluting vehicles and introduce clean transport alternatives are needed.

The report also calls for more stringent regulations on industrial emitters and restrictions on coal thermal power stations. There are currently 15 active coal-fired power stations in the Western Balkans.

Data from Korcha, Banja Luka, Brod, Prijedor, Sarajevo, Tuzla, Zenica, Bar, Nikshic, Pljevlja, Podgorica, Tivat, Bitola, Skopje, Tetovo, Beograd, Panchevo, Uzhice and Valjevo was analyzed for the report.

The effect of air pollution on human health was calculated using AirQ+ software developed by the World Health Organization. It is estimated that the number of deaths would be much greater if all relevant data were available for analysis, the report adds.