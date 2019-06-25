0_Macedonia.PortalPoliticsWorld Correspondents

U.S. to support army modernization by USD 25 million: report

The United States have approved USD 110 million for arms procurement in four Western Balkan countries, part of the European Recapitalization Incentive Program (ERIP) that assists European partners and Allies transition away from Soviet-legacy and Russian-manufactured equipment, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Oliver Brankovic, Serbia 25 June 2019 16:26

