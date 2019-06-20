Turkey coup trial: 151, including ex-top soldiers, sentenced to life

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced 151 suspects, including top former military officials, to life terms, in one of the largest trials related to the 2016 coup attempt, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The trial involving 224 suspects took place at a court in Sincan prison in Ankara. It started in 2017.

Seventeen of the 151 were sentenced to 141 aggravated life terms, including former Air Force commander Akin Ozturk, according to Anadolu.

The 17 are jailed members of the “Peace at Home Council,” which allegedly coordinated the soldiers. Ozturk was accused of leading the council.

Aggravated life sentences are the harshest terms in Turkey since it abolished the death penalty in 2002, as there is no chance for parole. The court handed down aggravated life terms to 111 suspects.

In addition, 23 received life sentences, according to Anadolu.

Turkey blames US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen for the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, by a faction of the military.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s former first aide-de-camp, colonel Ali Yazici was also among those sentenced to life.

A 2,581-page indictment lists charges including violating the constitution, attempting to overthrow the government, killing 251 citizens and suicide attempt against the president, according to Anadolu.

“We owe justice (to the people). It has been served,” Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul told reporters in Ankara, adding the government welcomes the result.

“No one will ever manage to abolish democracy in Turkey. No one will ever manage to abolish the will of the people.”

A total of 33 suspects were acquitted while 27 were handed jail sentences over alleged links to a terrorist organization, Anadolu said.

Of the defendants, 176 are under arrest, 35 were tried in absentia and 13 are at large, Anadolu said. The trial of the 13 considered fugitives will continue separately.

There was no additional information on whether all of the 151 suspects sentenced Thursday were already behind bars.

There were heightened security measures outside the courtroom, with drones flying above.

In April, Erdogan said that overall 20,226 people have been convicted on charges related to the coup attempt.

He said more than 31,000 people have been sacked from the police, 15,000 from the military and 4,000 from the judiciary in the aftermath of the coup attempt.

Gulen has denied any role in the failed coup, which left 251 dead and more than 2,000 injured.