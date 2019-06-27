Tunisian President Essebsi, 92, hospitalized after severe illness

Tunis, 27 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was transferred to a military hospital in the capital Tunis on Thursday after suffering from an acute health problem, the presidency said in a statement.

He is in a stable condition and undergoing the “necessary chek-ups,”the presidency later said, after claims circulated that the 92-year-old had died.

His advisor, Firas Guefrech, also confirmed that Essebsi’s health was stable.

“Please don’t follow rumours. The president’s condition is stable. Pray for his recovery,” Guefrech said in a tweet, without giving details.

Essebsi has been in power since late 2014.

His hospitalization coincided with two suicide bombings by suspected militants in the centre of the capital.

Essebsi recently said he had no desire to run for a second term in the presidential elections to be held in November.

The polls will be Tunisia’s third after the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

The North African country is widely seen as the sole democratic success story of the 2010-11 Arab Spring uprisings but has struggled with an economic slowdown and social unrest.