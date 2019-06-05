0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Tsipras proud of Prespa Agreement regardless of political cost

We made a tough political decision, one that my predecessors did not dare to make, contrary to the stream of populism, and I am proud of it regardless of the political price, says Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, MIA reports from Athens.

Ivan Kolekjevski 5 June 2019 11:35
