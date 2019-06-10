Trump vows to raise tariffs on China if Xi does not meet him at G20

US President Donald Trump has warned that if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan this month, tariffs on the final tranche of some 300 billion dollars worth of Chinese products would go up immediately.

Trump further cautioned that a trade deal was also required to avoid additional taxes. Tariffs have already gone up to 25 percent on 250 billion dollars worth of goods.

“We are expected to meet,” Trump said in an extensive interview with broadcaster CNBC on Monday. “If we do, that’s fine, and if we don’t, that’s fine.”

“If we don’t make a deal, we will be raising the tariffs,” he said.

China has retaliated against US tariffs with measures of their own on US products.

Trump said he believed the differences between Beijing and Washington could be worked out and went on to praise Xi.

“He’s an incredible guy, great man, very strong and very smart. But he’s for China, and I’m for the United States,” Trump said.

The president lashed out at China for devaluing its currency, noting that this would make their exports more competitive in the short-term. He also accused China of subsidizing its companies to help offset the tariffs.

Trump also bashed the Federal Reserve. While China was pumping money into its economy, Trump said, the US central bank had raised rates and was pulling back on quantitative easing.

The president has long held a grudge against the Fed, saying its policies have held back growth. The Federal Reserve, an independent institution, has been working to unwind quantitative easing from the great recession and normalize rates from historically low levels.

Trump said he could see Chinese telecom giant Huawei being worked into a trade deal, even as he sees the leading maker of 5G technology as a national security “threat.”

Trump recently put Huawei on a US blacklist, part of a wider sign of that the world’s two largest economies are potentially heading for a decoupling in key sectors.

“I don’t want to put their companies out of business. I want China to do well, I just don’t want them to be doing as well as us,” Trump said.