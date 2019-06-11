Trump says he has received ‘beautiful’ letter from Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he received a letter this week from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, describing the message as “beautiful” and “warm.”

“He’s kept his word to me, that’s very important,” Trump said, noting that North Korea has not engaged in new nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.

“It was a beautiful letter, it was a very warm thing,” Trump said as he departed the White House for Iowa on Tuesday. “I don’t say that out of naivete; it was a very nice thing.”

Trump is hoping for a rapprochement with Kim, but since a failed summit in Vietnam in February, negotiations have stalled.

Washington and Pyongyang could not agree on the central issue of nuclear deproliferation. Kim called for the lifting of a large part of international sanctions without success.

Pyongyang and Washington have both recently tested weapons systems. North Korea launched short-range “projectiles,” while the US tested intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Trump did not rule out a third summit with Kim, and said he remained convinced that “something will happen that is very positive.”