Trump raises nearly 25 million dollars in hours since campaign launch

US President Donald Trump raised 24.8 million dollars in the first hours after officially launching his campaign for re-election, far outpacing any individual contender from the rival Democratic Party.

The figure was announced on Wednesday by Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican Party, the morning after the president started his campaign with a mass rally in Florida.

Among the Democrats, former vice president Joe Biden raised a little over 6 million dollars in his first 24 hours of formal campaigning, while Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign collected nearly 6 million from donors in the same time period.

The New York Times reported that Biden, the Democratic front-runner so far, has raised nearly 20 million dollars since launching in April, though the campaign would not confirm a figure.

Fox News reported that the Trump campaign had 40 million dollars cash-in-hand at the start of the second quarter of the year.

The president’s ability to fundraise comes despite polls showing Trump trailing behind all the major Democratic names. The Trump campaign dismisses the surveys, saying they have misjudged support for the president before.

The elections are in November 2020 and cash will be vital for any campaign to sustain itself over the next 17 months.

Trump has the advantages of incumbency and the support of his party’s establishment and base, while the Democratic field has 20 contenders vying for the nomination to run on the party’s 2020 ticket, splitting support and donations.

The Democratic Party primaries start in February with the Iowa caucus.