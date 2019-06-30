Trump meets Kim in DMZ, crosses into North Korea in historic first

Seoul, 30 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Donald Trump met Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday, shaking hands with the North Korean leader over the concrete slab marking the line between the two Koreas, before becoming the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea.

The symbolic moment, which Trump called a “great honour,” came amid hopes that stalled talks on North Korea’s nuclear weapons programmes and sanctions could be reinvigorated by the self-proclaimed “great friendship” between the two leaders.

When asked by reporters if he would invite Kim to the US, Trump went as far as to say “I would invite him right now.” He then added “to the White House.”

The hastily-planned encounter, which Trump had suggested just a day earlier in a tweet sent during the G20 in Japan, was their third meeting following their June 2018 summit in Singapore and their second – ultimately failed – summit in Hanoi in February.

Trump, who claimed Saturday that Kim followed him on Twitter despite a ban of the platform in North Korea, thanked the North Korean leader for accepting his invitation to meet in the heavily fortified border area.

“If he didn’t show up, the press was going to make me look very bad,” Trump said on the South Korean side in the so-called Freedom House, where the two leaders held a meeting.

Kim, speaking through an interpreter, said he was “willing to put an end to the unfortunate past,” and that if not for the “excellent relations between the two of us” such opportunities would not be possible.

Earlier, at a joint conference with South Korean President Moon Jae In in Seoul, Trump said his meeting with Kim was “just a step,” dampening expectations of any significant breakthroughs.

Trump has frequently insisted that he is in no rush to push North Korea towards denuclearization, saying that sanctions remain in place on Pyongyang and that there is no nuclear testing under way or new major missiles being fired.

Experts have questioned repeatedly whether North Korea would ever agree to fully give up its nuclear weapons, which it views as vital for the regime’s survival.

At the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, Trump tweeted about his forthcoming trip to South Korea, saying that “while there, if Chairman Kim of North Korean sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello (?)!”