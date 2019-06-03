Trump launches Britain visit by slamming ‘loser’ London mayor

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Britain on Monday to begin a three-day state visit that was overshadowed from the offset by his tweets insulting London’s mayor.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt travelled to Stansted Airport to welcome the Trumps, who flew by helicopter to central London ahead of a royal welcome and a private lunch with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

Tweeting around the time of touchdown at the airport, Trump accused Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, of being “foolishly ‘nasty’ to the visiting president of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom.”

“He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me,” said Trump, who has had previous Twitter feuds with Khan.

Khan had given several interviews to British media ahead of the visit, writing in Sunday’s Observer newspaper that it was “un-British to roll out the red carpet” to Trump.

The visit, planned to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, comes as Britain remains in the throes of the Brexit process and as Prime Minister Theresa May plans to step down on Friday as leader of her Conservative party.

“Hugely exciting few days ahead celebrating our great friendship and honouring those who fought side by side to defend freedom from tyranny,” tweeted Hunt, a leading candidate to succeed May.

Even before arriving, Trump had already waded into the Conservative Party’s leadership turmoil, voicing his support for Brexit hard-liner Boris Johnson.

The president’s first day in London is expected to be greeted with protests.

During the banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London, hundreds of protesters plan a rival “people’s banquet” a few hundred metres away in Parliament Square.

Following his lunch with the queen, the president and his wife will visit Westminster Abbey and lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The US first couple will take afternoon tea with Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, before the state banquet on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, Trump will meet with May, as well as with American and British business leaders.

Trump‘s visit to Britain will be capped on Wednesday with a large ceremony in the southern city of Portsmouth to mark the the D-Day landings in 1944, when some 160,000 British, US, French and other Allied troops landed in Normandy, in German-occupied western France, in World War II.

The president will then travel to Ireland and France.