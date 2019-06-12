Trump considering deployment of 2,000 troops to Poland

The United States may deploy an additional 2,000 troops to Poland as part of an expanded military partnership between the countries, US President Donald Trump said after meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda at the White House.

The troops may be drawn from those already stationed in Germany or another location, Trump said, adding: “There would be no additional troops to Europe.”

Trump said that while Poland is meeting its 2 percent of GDP defense spending target, “Germany is not living up to what they are supposed to be doing with regards to NATO.”

Trump said there was still no final decision about the troops. Asked about potentially naming a base in Poland “Fort Trump,” the president said it was up to the Polish government.