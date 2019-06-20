0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Truck drivers can report corruption, migrant trafficking on border crossings

Truck drivers by using a software application for mobile phones and PCs will be able to report corruption and crimes on border crossings, including smuggling and trafficking of migrants.

Bisera Altiparmakova 20 June 2019 18:15
