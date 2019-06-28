Today in history

28 June 2019 (MIA)

1098 – Fighters of the First Crusade defeat Kerbogha of Mosull.

1360 – Muhammed VI becomes the tenth Nasrid king of Granada after killing his brother-in-law Ismail II.

1461 – Edward IV is crowned King of England.

1519 – Charles V is elected Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire.

1635 – Guadeloupe becomes a French colony.

1651 – The Battle of Berestechko between Poland and Ukraine starts.

1709 – Peter the Great defeats Charles XII of Sweden at the Battle of Poltava

1745 – A New England colonial army captures the French fortifications at Louisbourg (New Style).

1776 – The Battle of Sullivan’s Island ends with the first decisive American victory in the American Revolutionary War leading to the commemoration of Carolina Day.

1776 – Thomas Hickey, Continental Army private and bodyguard to General George Washington, is hanged for mutiny and sedition.

1778 – The American Continentals engage the British in the Battle of Monmouth Courthouse resulting in standstill and British withdrawal under cover of darkness.

1807 – Second British invasion of the Río de la Plata; John Whitelocke lands at Ensenada on an attempt to recapture Buenos Aires and is defeated by the locals.

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

1841 – The Paris Opera Ballet premieres Giselle in the Salle Le Peletier

1846 – Adolphe Sax patents the saxophone

1855 – Sigma Chi fraternity is founded in North America.

1859 – The first conformation dog show is held in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

1865 – The Army of the Potomac is disbanded.

1880 – The Australian bushranger Ned Kelly is captured at Glenrowan.

1881 – The Austro–Serbian Alliance of 1881 is secretly signed.

1882 – The Anglo-French Convention of 1882 marks the territorial boundaries between Guinea and Sierra Leone.

1894 – Labor Day becomes an official US holiday.

1895 – El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua form the Greater Republic of Central America.

1895 – The United States Court of Private Land Claims rules James Reavis’ claim to Barony of Arizona is “wholly fictitious and fraudulent.”

1896 – An explosion in the Newton Coal Company’s Twin Shaft Mine in Pittston, Pennsylvania results in a massive cave-in that kills 58 miners.

1902 – The U.S. Congress passes the Spooner Act, authorizing President Theodore Roosevelt to acquire rights from Colombia for the Panama Canal.

1904 – The SS Norge runs aground and sinks

1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie are assassinated in Sarajevo by Bosnia Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip, the casus belli of World War I.

1919 – The Treaty of Versailles is signed, ending the state of war between Germany and the Allies of World War I.

1921 – Macedonian revolutionary Gjorce Petrov was killed by assassins in Sofia. He was one of Goce Delcev’s closest associates, dedicating his life to the struggle for freedom of the Macedonian people. He was born in Varos on 2 April 1965.

1921 – Serbian King Alexander I proclaims the new constitution of the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, known thereafter as the Vidovdan Constitution.

1922 – The Irish Civil War begins with the shelling of the Four Courts in Dublin by Free State forces.

1926 – Mercedes-Benz is formed by Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Benz merging their two companies.

1936 – The Japanese puppet state of Mengjiang is formed in northern China.

1940 – Romania cedes Bessarabia (current-day Moldova) to the Soviet Union after facing an ultimatum.

1942 – World War II: Nazi Germany starts its strategic summer offensive against the Soviet Union, codenamed Case Blue

1945 – Poland’s Soviet-allied Provisional Government of National Unity is formed over a month after V-E Day.

1948 – The Tito–Stalin Split results in the expulsion of the League of Communists of Yugoslavia from the Cominform.

1948 – Boxer Dick Turpin beats Vince Hawkins at Villa Park in Birmingham to become the first black British boxing champion in the modern era.

1950 – Korean War: Seoul is captured by North Korean troops.

1950 – Korean War: Suspected communist sympathizers, argued to be between 100,000 and 200,000 are executed in the Bodo League massacre.

1950 – Korean War: Packed with its own refugees fleeing Seoul and leaving their 5th Division stranded, South Korean forces blow up the Hangang Bridge to in attempt to slow North Korea’s offensive.

1950 – Korean War: North Korean Army conducts Seoul National University Hospital Massacre.

1956 – in Poznań, workers from HCP factory go to the streets, sparking one of the first major protests against communist government both in Poland and Europe.

1964 – Malcolm X forms the Organization of Afro-American Unity.

1969 – Stonewall riots begin in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.

1973 – Elections are held for the Northern Ireland Assembly, which will lead to power-sharing between unionists and nationalists in Northern Ireland for the first time.

1976 – The Angolan court sentences US and UK mercenaries to death sentences and prison terms in the Luanda Trial.

1978 – The United States Supreme Court, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke bars quota systems in college admissions.

1981 – A powerful bomb explodes in Tehran, killing 73 officials of the Islamic Republican Party.

1987 – For the first time in military history, a civilian population is targeted for chemical attack when Iraqi warplanes bombed the Iranian town of Sardasht.

1989 – On the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Kosovo, Slobodan Milošević delivers the Gazimestan speech at the site of the historic battle.

1992 – The Constitution of Estonia is signed into law.

1994 – Members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult release sarin gas in Matsumoto, Japan; Seven people are killed, 660 injured.

1996 – The Constitution of Ukraine is signed into law.

1997 – Holyfield–Tyson II: Mike Tyson is disqualified in the third round for biting a piece off Evander Holyfield’s ear.

2001 – Slobodan Milošević is deported to ICTY to stand trial.

2004 – Sovereign power is handed to the interim government of Iraq by the Coalition Provisional Authority, ending the U.S.-led rule of that nation.

2009 – Honduran president Manuel Zelaya is ousted by a local military coup following a failed request to hold a referendum to rewrite the Honduran Constitution. This was the start of the 2009 Honduran constitutional crisis.