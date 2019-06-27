Today in history

27 June 2019 (MIA)

1358 – The Republic of Dubrovnik is founded.

1497 – Cornish rebels Michael An Gof and Thomas Flamank are executed at Tyburn, London, England.

1556 – The thirteen Stratford Martyrs are burned at the stake near London for their Protestant beliefs.

1743 – In the Battle of Dettingen, George II becomes the last reigning British monarch to participate in a battle.

1759 – General James Wolfe begins the siege of Quebec.

1760 – Cherokee warriors defeat British forces at the Battle of Echoee near present-day Otto, North Carolina during the Anglo-Cherokee War.

1806 – British forces take Buenos Aires during the first British invasions of the River Plate.

1844 – Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement, and his brother Hyrum Smith, are killed by a mob at the Carthage, Illinois jail.

1895 – The inaugural run of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad’s Royal Blue from Washington, D.C., to New York City, the first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives.

1898 – The first solo circumnavigation of the globe is completed by Joshua Slocum from Briar Island, Nova Scotia.

1899 – A. E. J. Collins scores 628 runs not out, the highest-ever recorded score in cricket, a record that held until 2016.

1905 – During the Russo-Japanese War, sailors start a mutiny aboard the Russian battleship Potemkin.

1927 – Prime Minister of Japan Tanaka Giichi leads a conference to discuss Japan’s plans for China; later, a document detailing these plans, the “Tanaka Memorial” is leaked, although it is now considered a forgery.

1941 – Romanian authorities launch one of the most violent pogroms in Jewish history in the city of Iași, resulting in the murder of at least 13,266 Jews.

1941 – German troops capture the city of Białystok during Operation Barbarossa.

1941 – Nijazi Limanovski, a leading cultural figure of the Macedonian Muslims, was born in the village of Rostuse, in western Macedonia. Limanovski established the cultural days of Muslim Macedonians and worked at the Geographic Institute in Skopje, as well as presiding the Association fo Ethnologists. Died on 12 October 1997.

1946 – In the Canadian Citizenship Act, the Parliament of Canada establishes the definition of Canadian citizenship.

1950 – The United States decides to send troops to fight in the Korean War.

1952 – Guatemala passes Decree 900, ordering the redistribution of uncultivated land.

1954 – The Obninsk Nuclear Power Plant, the Soviet Union’s first nuclear power station, opens in Obninsk, near Moscow.

1954 – The 1954 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Hungary and Brazil, highly anticipated to be exciting, instead turns violent, with three players ejected and further fighting continuing after the game.

1957 – Hurricane Audrey makes landfall near the Texas–Louisiana border, killing over 400 people, mainly in and around Cameron, Louisiana.

1971 – After only three years in business, rock promoter Bill Graham closes the Fillmore East in New York, New York, the “Church of Rock and Roll”.

1973 – The President of Uruguay Juan María Bordaberry dissolves Parliament and establishes a dictatorship.

1974 – U.S. president Richard Nixon visits the Soviet Union.

1976 – Air France Flight 139 (Tel Aviv-Athens-Paris) is hijacked en route to Paris by the PLO and redirected to Entebbe, Uganda.

1977 – France grants independence to Djibouti.

1980 – Italian Aerolinee Itavia Flight 870 mysteriously explodes in mid air while en route from Bologna to Palermo, killing all 81 on board. Also known in Italy as the Ustica disaster

1981 – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issues its “Resolution on Certain Questions in the History of Our Party Since the Founding of the People’s Republic of China”, laying the blame for the Cultural Revolution on Mao Zedong.

1982 – Space Shuttle Columbia launched from the Kennedy Space Center on the final research and development flight mission, STS-4.

1985 – U.S. Route 66 is officially removed from the United States Highway System.

1988 – The Gare de Lyon rail accident kills 56 people.

1991 – Slovenia, after declaring independence two days before is invaded by Yugoslav troops, tanks, and aircraft starting the Ten-Day War.

1995 – Macedonia and Mongolia establish diplomatic ties.

2007 – Tony Blair resigns as British Prime Minister, a position he had held since 1997.

2007 – The Brazilian Military Police invades the favelas of Complexo do Alemão in an episode which is remembered as the Complexo do Alemão massacre.

2008 – In a highly scrutizined election President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe is re-elected in a landslide after his opponent Morgan Tsvangirai had withdrawn a week earlier, citing violence against his party’s supporters.

2013 – NASA launches the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, a space probe to observe the Sun.

2014 – At least fourteen people are killed when a Gas Authority of India Limited pipeline explodes in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India.

2015 – A midair explosion from flammable powder at a recreational water park in Taiwan injures at least 510 people with about 183 in serious condition in intensive care.