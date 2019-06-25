Today in history

25 June 2019 (MIA)

North Macedonia

1934 – Macedonian poet, novelist, and drama author Petre M. Andreevski was born in village Sloestica near Demir Hisar. Andreevski was a member of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, the Macedonian PEN Center, and the Macedonian Writers Association. His works have been translated in numerous languages. He passed away on 25 September 2006.

1956 – Boris Trajkovski, the second President of the Republic of Macedonia, was born. He graduated at the Skopje-based Faculty of Law and specialized in economic and labor law. He was appointed deputy-minister of foreign affairs in 1998 and elected head of state on 15 December 1999. Trajkovski was killed in an airplane crash near Mostar on 26 February 2004.

1992 – Lithuania recognised the Republic of Macedonia.

1996 – The Republic of Macedonia and Qatar established diplomatic relations.

World

524 – The Franks are defeated by the Burgundians in the Battle of Vézeronce.

841 – In the Battle of Fontenay-en-Puisaye, forces led by Charles the Bald and Louis the German defeat the armies of Lothair I of Italy and Pepin II of Aquitaine.

1530 – At the Diet of Augsburg the Augsburg Confession is presented to the Holy Roman Emperor by the Lutheran princes and Electors of Germany.

1658 – Spanish forces fail to retake Jamaica at the Battle of Rio Nuevo during the Anglo-Spanish War.

1678 – Venetian Elena Cornaro Piscopia is the first woman awarded a doctorate of philosophy when she graduates from the University of Padua.

1741 – Maria Theresa of Austria is crowned Queen of Hungary.

1786 – Gavriil Pribylov discovers St. George Island of the Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea.

1788 – Virginia becomes the tenth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn and the death of Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer.

1900 – The Taoist monk Wang Yuanlu discovers the Dunhuang manuscripts, a cache of ancient texts that are of great historical and religious significance, in the Mogao Caves of Dunhuang, China.

1906 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania millionaire Harry Thaw shoots and kills prominent architect Stanford White.

1910 – The United States Congress passes the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate transport of females for “immoral purposes”; the ambiguous language would be used to selectively prosecute people for years to come.

1910 – Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Firebird is premiered in Paris, bringing him to prominence as a composer.

1913 – American Civil War veterans begin arriving at the Great Reunion of 1913.

1923 – Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter perform the first ever aerial refueling in a DH.4B biplane

1935 – Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Colombia are established.

1938 – Dr. Douglas Hyde is inaugurated as the first President of Ireland.

1940 – World War II: France officially surrenders to Germany at 01:35.

1943 – The Holocaust: Jews in the Częstochowa Ghetto in Poland stage an uprising against the Nazis.

1944 – World War II: The Battle of Tali-Ihantala, the largest battle ever fought in the Nordic countries, begins.

1944 – World War II: United States Navy and British Royal Navy ships bombard Cherbourg to support United States Army units engaged in the Battle of Cherbourg.

1944 – The final page of the comic Krazy Kat is published, exactly two months after its author George Herriman died.

1947 – The Diary of a Young Girl (better known as The Diary of Anne Frank) is published.

1948 – The Berlin airlift begins.

1949 – Long-Haired Hare, starring Bugs Bunny, is released in theaters.

1950 – The Korean War begins with the invasion of South Korea by North Korea.

1950 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 82 relating to Korean War is adopted.

1960 – Two cryptographers working for the United States National Security Agency left for vacation to Mexico, and from there defected to the Soviet Union.

1967 – Broadcasting of the first live global satellite television program: Our World

1975 – Mozambique achieves independence.

1975 – Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has a state of internal Emergency declared in India.

1976 – Missouri Governor Kit Bond issues an executive order rescinding the Extermination Order, formally apologizing on behalf of the state of Missouri for the suffering it had caused to the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

1978 – The rainbow flag representing gay pride is flown for the first time during the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business in its home state of Washington.

1982 – Greece abolishes the head shaving of recruits in the military.

1983 – India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup for the first time at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London defeating the West Indies.

1984 – American singer Prince releases his most successful studio album Purple Rain.

1991 – Croatia and Slovenia declare their independence from Yugoslavia.

1993 – Kim Campbell is sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Canada.

1993 – Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action is adopted by World Conference on Human Rights.

1996 – The Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia kills 19 U.S. servicemen.

1997 – An unmanned Progress spacecraft collides with the Russian space station Mir.

1998 – In Clinton v. City of New York, the United States Supreme Court decides that the Line Item Veto Act of 1996 is unconstitutional.

1999 – United Nations Security Council: Resolutions 1248 and 1249 are adopted.

2013 – Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani becomes the eighth Emir of Qatar.