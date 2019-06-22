Today in history

22 June 2019 (MIA)

1593 – Battle of Sisak: Allied Christian troops defeat the Ottomans.

1622 – Portuguese forces repel a Dutch invasion at the Battle of Macau during the Dutch–Portuguese War.

1633 – The Holy Office in Rome forces Galileo Galilei to recant his view that the Sun, not the Earth, is the center of the Universe in the form he presented it in, after heated controversy.

1774 – The British pass the Quebec Act, setting out rules of governance for the colony of Quebec in British North America.

1783 – A poisonous cloud caused by the eruption of the Laki volcano in Iceland reaches Le Havre in France.

1807 – In the Chesapeake–Leopard Affair, the British warship HMS Leopard attacks and boards the American frigate USS Chesapeake.

1813 – War of 1812: After learning of American plans for a surprise attack on Beaver Dams in Ontario, Laura Secord sets out on a 30 kilometer journey on foot to warn Lieutenant James FitzGibbon.

1825 – The British Parliament abolishes feudalism and the seigneurial system in British North America.

1839 – Cherokee leaders Major Ridge, John Ridge, and Elias Boudinot are assassinated for signing the Treaty of New Echota, which had resulted in the Trail of Tears.

1870 – US Congress created the United States Department of Justice

1893 – The Royal Navy battleship HMS Camperdown accidentally rams the British Mediterranean Fleet flagship HMS Victoria which sinks taking 358 crew with her, including the fleet’s commander, Vice-Admiral Sir George Tryon.

1897 – British colonial officers Charles Walter Rand and Lt. Charles Egerton Ayerst are assassinated in Pune, Maharashtra, India by the Chapekar brothers and Mahadeo Vinayak Ranade, who are later caught and hanged.

1898 – Spanish–American War: United States Marines land in Cuba.

1904 – VMRO commanders Slavejko Arsov and Atanas Babata unite their forces in a desperate fight against Turkish troops near Sveti Nikole. Arsov was killed in the fighting along with many Macedonian fighters, and Atanas Babata was badly wounded. Turkish casualties are estimated at 60 killed and many wounded.

1906 – The flag of Sweden is adopted.

1907 – The London Underground’s Charing Cross, Euston and Hampstead Railway opens.

1911 – George V and Mary of Teck are crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1918 – The Hammond Circus Train Wreck kills 86 and injures 127 near Hammond, Indiana.

1922 – Herrin Massacre: Nineteen strikebreakers and three union miners are killed in Herrin, Illinois.

1940 – France is forced to sign the Second Compiègne armistice with Germany.

1941 – Nazi Germany invades the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa.

1941 – The June Uprising in Lithuania begins.

1942 – Erwin Rommel is promoted to Field Marshal after the capture of Tobruk.

1942 – Pledge of Allegiance formally adopted by Congress

1944 – Opening day of the Soviet Union’s Operation Bagration against the Army Group Centre.

1944 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs into law the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill.

1945 – The Battle of Okinawa comes to an end.

1948 – The ship MV Empire Windrush brought the first group of 492 Jamaican immigrants to Tilbury near London, marking the start of modern immigration to the United Kingdom.

1954 – In Christchurch, New Zealand, Pauline Parker and Juliet Hulme murder Pauline’s mother because they think she is in the way of their friendship.

1957 – The Soviet Union launches an R-12 missile for the first time (in the Kapustin Yar).

1969 – The Cuyahoga River catches fire in Cleveland, Ohio, drawing national attention to water pollution, and spurring the passing of the Clean Water Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency.

1978 – Charon, a satellite of the dwarf planet Pluto, is discovered by American astronomer James W. Christy.

1984 – Virgin Atlantic Airways launches with its first flight from London Heathrow Airport.

1986 – The controversial Hand of God goal by Diego Maradona in the quarter-finals of the 1986 FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and England. This was later followed by the Goal of the Century also by Maradona. Argentina would win 2–1 and go on to win the world cup.

1990 – Checkpoint Charlie is dismantled in Berlin.

1999 – US President Bill Clinton visits the Republic of Macedonia. He was the first US President to have visited the country.

2002 – An earthquake measuring 6.5 Mw strikes a region of northwestern Iran killing at least 261 people and injuring 1,300 others and eventually causing widespread public anger due to the slow official response.

2007 – An F5 tornado strikes Elie, Manitoba in Canada; part of the town is destroyed, but there are no fatalities or injuries.

2009 – A Washington D.C Metro train was traveling southbound at the Fort Totten station when it collided into another train sitting in the station. Nine people were killed in the collision (eight passengers and the train operator) and at least 80 others were injured.

2012 – Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo is removed from office by impeachment and succeeded by Federico Franco.

2012 – A Turkish Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II fighter plane is shot down by the Syrian Armed Forces, killing both of the plane’s pilots and worsening already-strained relations between Turkey and Syria.

2015 – The Afghan National Assembly building is attacked by gunmen after a suicide bombing. All 6 of the gunmen are killed, with 18 people injured.