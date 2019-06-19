Three wounded after rocket hits oil complex in Iraq’s Basra 

Baghdad, 19 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least three workers were wounded on Wednesday when a rocket fell on an Iraqi oil complex in the southern city of Basra, an official and the the Iraqi military said.

“A Katyusha rocket fell on a complex of the Iraqi oil drilling company in the Barjisiya area, wounding three workers and causing damage,” the company official said on condition of anonymity.

The Iraqi military also confirmed the attack, and said more details would be announced later.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Tension has been on the rise in the Gulf region following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman this month and acts of sabotage against four commercial vessels near the United Arab Emirates in May, aggravating concerns over a military escalation.

Last month, energy giant Exxon Mobil, one of several companies operating in Basra, evacuated 50 US employees from Iraq and flew them to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Other foreign companies providing logistical services in Basra were also preparing to evacuate their employees against the backdrop of the US-Iranian escalation.

Also, the US State Department ordered non-essential government staff at the US embassy in Iraq to leave.