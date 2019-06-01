0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Third public call for IPA funds of cross-border cooperation programme

The Ministry of Local Self-Government has released a public call for strategic projects within the IPA cross-border cooperation programme between North Macedonia and Albania. EUR 4,93 million are at disposal, while applications can be submitted up to August 1.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 June 2019 16:10
