Thimonier: Next months to be used to fully implement reform agenda

A number of reforms have already been implemented and there are other reforms that need to be implemented, and actually the balance has already been made. Important meetings will be held at the beginning of the summer and in the fall. It's too early to make analyzes. We are in the crucial period for the European Union, just as the period is very important for you. I can say that the next months should be used the best way to take steps in fully implementing reform agenda, especially here I am referring to the law on the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO).

Silvana Kochovska 15 June 2019 13:05

