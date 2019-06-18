0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Tevdovski: Budget revenues higher by 6.6 pct in the first five months of 2019

Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said Tuesday that the budget liquidity provides for timely and regular payments of all budget liabilities, while the budget revenues have increased by 6.6 % in the first five months of 2019.

Silvana Kochovska 18 June 2019 14:47
