0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Tetovo bus catches fire near Dubrovnik, no injuries

A Tetovo-registered bus of company "Hafet Tours" caught fire near Croatia's Dubrovnik early on Sunday, but there are no injured passengers in the incident, employee Hafet Arifi told MIA.

Ivan Kolekjevski 30 June 2019 14:23
Back to top button
Close