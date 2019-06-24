Terrorism suspect arrested in Brussels for plotting US embassy attack

Brussels, 24 June 2019 (MIAdpa/MIA) – A man suspected of planning an attack on the United States embassy in Brussels has been arrested following a string of threats, the Belgian prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.

The suspect, arrested Saturday, has been charged with an attempted terrorist attack and with preparing an attack. He has denied the charges.

Citing the ongoing investigation, the office did not disclose any more details.

In March 2016, Brussels was hit with several terrorist attacks, in which bombs in the subway and at the airport killed 32.