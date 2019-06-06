0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsVideo statement

Talks resume on Government reshuffle: spokesperson

Government spokesperson Muhamet Hoxha told Thursday that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and government coalition partners resume the talks on announced government reshuffle. They are to reveal the decision once the talks end, which is expected in the coming days.

Silvana Kochovska 6 June 2019 13:00
