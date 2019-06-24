Szijjártó: Postponing start of accession negotiations was unfair

Related Articles
MPs to discuss security laws
22 May 2019 9:53
Skopje dental technician tested positive for MRSA
30 January 2019 15:32
Parliament session on constitutional revision rescheduled for tomorrow at noon
10 January 2019 17:34
PM Zaev confident North Macedonia will get date for negotiations
5 April 2019 16:29
EU and North Macedonia’s reward: German newspaper
30 April 2019 16:36
Zaev-von Loringhoven: NATO supports Macedonia in its final steps toward membership
22 January 2019 15:18
Провери го и оваClose
-
Final presentation of project Young Europeans – Young Europe on the Balkans19 December 2018 9:05
-
EU: Turkey’s accession process should continue7 November 2018 17:40
-
Weather forecast10 April 2019 8:26