Szijjártó: Postponing start of accession negotiations was unfair

Postponing the start of the accession negotiation was unfair for your country, because everyone was aware of the schedule and there was enough time for preparation. I find the argument about the lack of time as ridiculous, because you have been a candidate country for 14 years and this is enough time, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who is paying a visit to North Macedonia on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 24 June 2019 17:23
