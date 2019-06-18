0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesInterviewMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Szijjártó: EU’s decision not to open accession negotiations is shameful

It's shameful the EU wouldn't reach a decision on the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia today, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó says in an interview with MIA in Luxembourg before the EU's General Affairs Council adopted its conclusions.

Bisera Altiparmakova 18 June 2019 19:50
