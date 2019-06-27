0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Student city and sexual education among initiatives of youth policies

Refurbishment of a former plant into a student city at an area of 22,000m2, sexual education as an optional subject, a digital platform for involvement of pupils in defining the key processes in secondary education, treatment of children-drug users were some of the initiatives presented by civil society organizations in the Government on Wednesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 27 June 2019 17:00
Back to top button
Close