Stoltenberg: I look forward to welcoming North Macedonia as NATO’s 30th member

I look forward to welcoming North Macedonia as the 30th member of the NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday evening at the reception organised by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi organised in honour to Stoltenberg and Ambassadors of 29 member states.

Silvana Kochovska 3 June 2019 10:36

