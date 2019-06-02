0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Stand for bone marrow donors at ‘Ohrid Trchat’

The Skopje-based Hematology Clinic says a stand will be placed at the start/finish area of race "Ohrid Trchat" on Sunday, where people can register in the National Bone Marrow Donor Register.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 June 2019 11:37

