Speaker Xhaferi meets National Council President Guscetti in Bern

North Macedonia's Parliament and the Federal Assembly of Switzerland have been fostering friendly relations, which are being improved both bilaterally and multilaterally, concurred Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Marina Carobbio Guscetti, President of the Swiss National Council, at a joint meeting in Bern.

Bisera Altiparmakova 5 June 2019 18:05

