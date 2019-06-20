0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Speaker Xhaferi meets China’s top political advisor Wang

Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Talat Xhaferi during official visit to the People’s Republic of China met with Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Silvana Kochovska 20 June 2019 13:22

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close