0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Speaker Xhaferi meets China’s top legislator Zhanshu

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi during his official visit to People’s Republic of China met Monday with Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Silvana Kochovska 18 June 2019 11:51
Back to top button
Close