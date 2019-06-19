0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Speaker Xhaferi meets China’s high-ranking official Qingli

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi during his official visit to the People’s Republic of China met Tuesday with Zhang Qingli, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Silvana Kochovska 19 June 2019 11:45

