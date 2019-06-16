Spain hit with first-ever cases of Chikungunya virus

The first cases of the mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus have been registered in Spain.

Three members of an Icelandic family were affected. They were on holiday in May in the eastern Spanish city of Alicante where, according to authorities, they were infected.

No further cases are known so far, Valencia health authorities reported late Friday.

Chikungunya fever is associated with flu-like symptoms such as high fever, headache and body aches. Most infected people recover completely. Deaths are extremely rare, but the virus is dangerous for the chronically ill, pregnant women and infants. There is no vaccine or targeted therapy yet.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, notably the Egyptian tiger mosquito (Aedes aegypti) and the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus).

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the virus is found in many African countries and in the south and south-east of Asia. After a rapid spread in Central and South America, it appeared in Europe for the first time in 2007, first in Italy and later in France, according to the ECDC.

“But this is the first case of infection in Spain ever,” a spokesman for the health authorities in Valencia told the Saturday edition of the local Alicante newspaper Informacion.

Because of the incubation period, it could be worked out that the patients had been stung during their holiday in Alicante in the second half of May, the spokesman said.

The Icelandic authorities informed national authorities in Madrid and the regional health authorities in Valencia, he said.