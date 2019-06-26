Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen to head new Danish government

Social Democratic lawmaker Mette Frederiksen is to head the new Danish government, the party announced late Tuesday in Copenhagen.

The 41-year-old will lead a minority government that will be supported by the other three parties in the so-called red bloc, which includes her party.

The general election on June 5 saw gains for centre-left parties.

Former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen resigned after the election, conceding his governing centre-right bloc had been defeated at the polls.

Frederiksen has support from the parties in the left-leaning red bloc that finished on 91 seats, compared to 75 for Rasmussen’s bloc in the 179-seat parliament.

“We could not know if this was going to work out when we started [negotiations]. These are four parties with very different stories and attitudes. We have achieved our goal now,” said Frederiksen, flanked by the other party leaders involved in the negotiations.

She had made her intention of heading a minority government clear throughout the election campaign.

Among the goals hammered out in an agreement between the parties is that Denmark sought to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990, Frederiksen said.

The country wants to lead in the international fight against the climate crisis, the designated prime minister asserted.

The new cabinet would also look to reduce social inequality, beef up vocational training and improve integration [of immigrants].

Frederiksen said she would go to see Queen Margrethe on Wednesday to inform her of the agreement.

She will be the second woman to hold the office of prime minister, following in the footsteps of Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who took office in 2011.

The 41-year-old will be Denmark‘s youngest prime minister.

Frederiksen has been a member of the Danish parliament since 2001. She was member of Thorning-Schmidt’s government where she served as minister of employment from 2011 to 2014, and justice minister between 2014 and 2015.

Under Frederiksen’s leadership, the Social Democrats have introduced a more restrictive immigration policy while their economic policy is more leftist compared to Thorning-Schmidt’s. Frederiksen and other party leaders say this was in line with the party’s traditional ideology.