Smaller parties eyeing elections as German coalition on shaky ground

Minority parties in the German parliament on Monday backed fresh elections, should the Social Democrats (SPD) decide to withdraw from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s grand coalition.

SPD head Andrea Nahles plunged the centre-left party into chaos with her resignation on Sunday, after the party fell to its lowest-ever nationwide result in the EU elections at just 15.8 per cent.

Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock came out against attempting to form a new coalition in the German parliament, the Bundestag, making clear that her party would not offer itself as “the spare wheel” to keep Merkel in power.

Speaking to national public broadcaster ZDF on Monday, Baerbock said that if the coalition found it no longer had the strength to carry on, the electorate should be called on to decide again.

While the Greens secured just 8.9 per cent of the vote in the 2017 elections to the Bundestag, they surged past the SPD in the European elections to take 20.5 per cent.

The hard-left Die Linke expressed similar views. Dietmar Bartsch, who heads the party in the Bundestag, told ZDF: “The former grand coalition is in chaos. I believe a fair solution now would be to ask the voters.”

And Alexander Gauland, co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), said simply: “We want to have fresh elections.”

The liberal FDP had yet to take a position on Monday, beyond noting that the government in Berlin was now unstable.

In the 2017 Bundestag elections, the AfD took 12.6, the FDP 10.7 and Die Linke 9.2 per cent of the vote.

Attempts after the election to form a coalition between Merkel’s conservative bloc, the FDP and the Greens came to nothing after the FDP walked out of the talks.

Nahles said her resignation had been prompted by party feedback that showed she no longer had “the support necessary for me to carry out my offices.”

The party’s left wing has blamed its decision to re-enter coalition with Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) – the third the SPD has joined under Merkel since 2005 – for its sinking popularity.

A trio of politicians are to take over from Nahles on a provisional basis, according to information received by dpa on Monday.

State premiers Manuela Schwesig and Malu Dreyer of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Rhineland-Palatinate respectively, along with Thorsten Schaefer-Guembel, the SPD leader in the state of Hesse, are to head the party, SPD sources said.