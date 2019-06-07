0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Slovakia: Opening of EU talks with North Macedonia ‘the right strategic move’

Slovakia strongly supports EU's enlargement and the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia, the country's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák said at a meeting in Bratislava with Defense Minister Radmila Shekjerinska.

Bisera Altiparmakova 7 June 2019 19:19
