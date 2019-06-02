0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

Skopje-Thessaloniki railway line to launch on June 15

The North Macedonia Railways-Transport say Skopje-Thessaloniki-Skopje line will be launched on June 15.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 June 2019 12:29

