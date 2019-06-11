0_Macedonia.PortalCivil SocietyVideo

Skopje hosts forum for local democracy

Exchange of positive practices and experiences in order to raise the awareness among national and local stakeholders over the importance of local democracy, cooperation between civil society and local authorities, and the need to ensure financial sustainability of civil society organizations is the aim of the Forum for Local Democracy, taking place in Skopje on June 11-12, organized by the European Association for Local Democracy-ALDA.

Ivan Kolekjevski 11 June 2019 14:14
Back to top button
Close