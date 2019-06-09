0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Skopje hosts first triathlon race

"Triogy Racing" triathlon club is organizing Sunday the first international race "Topsi Triogy Triathlon" in the Sports Center Boris Trajkovski and the surrounding area, where special traffic rules apply from 7:30h to 12:30h. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 9 June 2019 11:16
