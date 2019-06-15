0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Skopje hosts conference on North Macedonia’s European perspective

The European perspective of North Macedonia and the possibilities of getting a date to start EU accession talks are the topics of the conference "From Partnership to Membership: North Macedonia and French - German Perspective,” which takes place Saturday in Skopje.

Silvana Kochovska 15 June 2019 11:34
